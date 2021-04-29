Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 86,400 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

STRL opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

