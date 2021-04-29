Norges Bank Makes New Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.06% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

