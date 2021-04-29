Norges Bank Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 572,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TrueCar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

