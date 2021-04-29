Norges Bank Invests $2.19 Million in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.39% of CAI International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CAI opened at $45.59 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $788.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

