Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 577,900 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $643.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

