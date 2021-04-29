Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 18,004 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

