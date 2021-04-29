Norges Bank Acquires New Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

