Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €50.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €51.78 ($60.92). The company had a trading volume of 391,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is €48.21 and its 200 day moving average is €48.71. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

