Noir (NOR) Trading Up 69.9% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $736,716.46 and $1,418.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00326549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,465,859 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.