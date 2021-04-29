NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Up 74% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

