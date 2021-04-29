NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.29. 11,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

