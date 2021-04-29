NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in GameStop were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,674,445. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

