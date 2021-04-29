NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 5,000 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,342. KB Home has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

