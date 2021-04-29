Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

