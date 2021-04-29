Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. 6,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

