Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.64. 20,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

