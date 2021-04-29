Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $114.08 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $114,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.