Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.96. 16,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

