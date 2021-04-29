Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,551 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

