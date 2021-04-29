Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 298,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,110,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

