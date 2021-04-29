Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTTYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NTTYY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 80,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

