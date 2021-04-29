NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 344,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,472,019 shares.The stock last traded at $132.11 and had previously closed at $131.60.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 71,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

