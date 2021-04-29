NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 890 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

