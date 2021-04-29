NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 872 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

