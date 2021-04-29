NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2,012.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $241,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

