NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $246,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

