NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $59,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

