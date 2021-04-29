NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 935 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 623.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 107.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $334,976. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $63.31 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

