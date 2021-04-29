Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NXYAF remained flat at $$26.85 on Thursday. Nexity has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Individual Clients Division, Commercial Clients Division, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

