Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $613.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

