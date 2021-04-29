Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $613.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.