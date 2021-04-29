News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWSA stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. News has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

