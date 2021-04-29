New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

