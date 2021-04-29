New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

