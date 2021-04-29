New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,063 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

