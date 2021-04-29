New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 47,861 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,861 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

