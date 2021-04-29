New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.