New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Western Digital worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

