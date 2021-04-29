New Residential Investment (NRZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRZ stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

