New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 294.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vontier were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

