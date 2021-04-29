New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 421,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,119,648. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

