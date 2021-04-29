New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in New Gold by 95.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

