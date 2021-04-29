Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $502.46. 78,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

