Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.96. Neonode shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 63,729 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

