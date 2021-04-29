Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.38 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $90.43 or 0.00167040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00275009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

