Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTTHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

NTTHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 43,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,055. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.