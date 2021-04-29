Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.26. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

