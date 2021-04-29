NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $86.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $86.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00009621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.00332314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,695,033 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

