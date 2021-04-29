NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

