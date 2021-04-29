NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,213. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

